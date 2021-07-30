Dr. Ki Yeung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Ki Yeung, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Ki Yeung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Dr. Ki Yeung works at
Locations
Hendersonville Cardiology Assoc691 BLYTHE STREET CT, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Yueng is never rushed and takes time to answer questions and has a very good doctor/patient relationship. He has treated me for a lot of years and I never had a cardiologist take such good care of me, thanks Doctor Yueng !
About Dr. Eric Ki Yeung, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972684298
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ki Yeung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ki Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ki Yeung has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ki Yeung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ki Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ki Yeung.
