Dr. Eric Yeh, MD
Dr. Eric Yeh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospital Case Medical Center11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2172Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
UH Suburban Health Center1611 S Green Rd Ste 146, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 844-1867
UH Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands3909 Orange Pl Ste 3100, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-1867
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
I was nervous about the whole visit because I feel doctors don't really care about thier patients, but, once I got there and, actually met Dr. Yeh I felt at ease. I felt that he was going to solve my sleep issues. I did the sleep study and it turns out I have sleep apnea ?? but, Dr. Yeh made me feel comfortable in knowing he is helping to get to the bottom of it. He is so down to earth & really Kool. I recommended my sister for her insomnia and, will recommend others.
About Dr. Eric Yeh, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals,Case Western Reserve Univ,School Of Medicine
- Peking University Health Science Center
- University of British Columbia
- Family Practice
