Overview

Dr. Eric Yap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yap works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.