Dr. Eric Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Yap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yap works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yap?
Dr Yap listened closely to my questions and applied his knowledge to give me insightful options. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Yap, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639254279
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ School of Med
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- NY Presby Hosp-Columbia P&S
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yap works at
Dr. Yap has seen patients for Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.