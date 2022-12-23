See All Pediatric Dentists in Shoreline, WA
Dr. Eric Yao, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (509)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Yao, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Shoreline, WA. 

Dr. Yao works at Eric S. Yao, DDS, MAGD in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric S. Yao, DDS, MAGD
    1515 N 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 490-9726

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cracked Tooth
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Cracked Tooth
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown

Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 509 ratings
    Patient Ratings (509)
    5 Star
    (490)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr Yao is very patient and cavity filling is not painful at all. Highly recommend
    L. G. — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Yao, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1376755629
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Yao, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yao works at Eric S. Yao, DDS, MAGD in Shoreline, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yao’s profile.

    509 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

