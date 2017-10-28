Dr. Eric Yahav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yahav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yahav, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Yahav, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Yahav works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper University Health Care1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2000
-
2
Camcare Health Corp Ob/Gyn817 Federal St Ste 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 541-2229
-
3
Garden State Gynecology25 Lindsley Dr Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (800) 746-0148
-
4
American Women Service3506 N Calvert St Ste 110, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 889-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yahav?
Competent carding and professional. Both did my procedure and saw for follow-up. Patient and answered all my questions. Seems to genuinely care about his patients.
About Dr. Eric Yahav, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013156686
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yahav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yahav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yahav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yahav works at
Dr. Yahav speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yahav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.