Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wyatt works at Cancer Centers Of Southwest Oklahoma Llc in Lawton, OK with other offices in Altus, OK and Duncan, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Granuloma of Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC
    104 NW 31ST ST, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 536-2121
  2
    Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC
    1200 E Broadway St, Altus, OK 73521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 379-6000
  3
    Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC
    2110 DUNCAN REGIONAL LOOP, Duncan, OK 73533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 251-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Couldn't be happier with my visit to Dr. Wyatt. The check in was easy. My appointment was for 3:00 and I actually got in about 10 minutes early. Dr. Wyatt was efficient and thoroughly explained the procedure I was there for. His nurse, Veronica, was also exceptional. I highly recommend Dr. Wyatt.
    Tommy — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417007139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Granuloma of Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

