Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wyatt works at Cancer Centers Of Southwest Oklahoma Llc in Lawton, OK with other offices in Altus, OK and Duncan, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Granuloma of Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.