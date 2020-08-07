Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC104 NW 31ST ST, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 536-2121
Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC1200 E Broadway St, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 379-6000
Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma LLC2110 DUNCAN REGIONAL LOOP, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 251-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't be happier with my visit to Dr. Wyatt. The check in was easy. My appointment was for 3:00 and I actually got in about 10 minutes early. Dr. Wyatt was efficient and thoroughly explained the procedure I was there for. His nurse, Veronica, was also exceptional. I highly recommend Dr. Wyatt.
About Dr. Eric Wyatt, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417007139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Granuloma of Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.