Dr. Eric Wroten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wroten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wroten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Wroten, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Dr. Wroten works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Office801 W Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wroten?
Dr. Wroten did a great job fixing my hands. He has a great bedside manner and really knows his stuff. On top of that his office staff were friendly and very efficient. I got an appointment quickly and I was even seen on time. Couldn't have asked for a better experience and would absolutely recommend Dr. Wroten to my friends and family.
About Dr. Eric Wroten, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376587238
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia Hand Center)
- John Peter Smith Orthopaedic Residency
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas at Austin
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wroten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wroten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wroten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wroten works at
Dr. Wroten has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wroten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wroten speaks Spanish.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Wroten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wroten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wroten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wroten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.