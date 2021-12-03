See All Neurosurgeons in Roxbury Crossing, MA
Dr. Eric Woodard, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Woodard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Woodard works at Eric J Woodard MD PC in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Eric J Woodard MD PC
    125 Parker Hill Ave Ste 6, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 (617) 754-6576

  Elliot Hospital
  Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Scoliosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Scoliosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Aneurysm
Broken Neck
Disc Replacement
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Upper Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bone Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Dural Tear
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Polyneuropathy
Puncture Aspiration
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Ok I did not have a visit but someone Very close to me in my family did about 24 years ago and his name sid silva My grandfather was going somewhere he missed the turn went back and a lady cut him off and he broke his neck emergency services were called and I took them up to Brigham and women's in Boston and Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody were there and he was in terrible condition when my grandmother got there he had glass in his head and there was blood all over his face and he was an asthma bed. Whatever it's called the rotating bed and I can't thank Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody enough they save my grandfathers life he has the hands of an angel my vava said like. I said it was 24 years ago I was not alive because I'm only 11 But I can't thank him enough thank you Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody
    Neurosurgery
    37 years of experience
    English
    1932101433
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Neurosurgery
