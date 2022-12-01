Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Locations
Laura Steven, NP1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 867-4856
St. Martin14209 Cook Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 867-4856Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
MHG - Physicians Clinic1340 Broad Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-4856Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- SelectHealth
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wolfson and his staff are the greatest, 3to 4 hours after surgery was sitting up on chair hour later walking and going up stairs inn hospital without help all sciatica pain gone and my pain was bad! Great surgeon, thank you and your staff.
About Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811084171
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.