Dr. Eric Wininger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Wininger works at Endocrinology Assocs Central NJ in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.