Dr. Eric Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Williams, MD is a Peripheral Nerve Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Peripheral Nerve Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Dr. Eric Williams8601 La Salle Rd Ste 104, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 709-3868
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had piriformis syndrome up until last week when Dr Williams removed my piriformis . He was extremely thorough in his evaluation, spent more than 3-4 hours with me pre and post op . I’m healing extremely well , and off all pain meds . My surgical wound is healing nicely and the only discomfort I have is from the surgical site, which will take another week or two to abate. I feel like I’m living in a dream world . I cannot recommend this doctor enough… There are very few docs out there that do what he does and if you have a choice… he should be it.
About Dr. Eric Williams, MD
- Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Swarthmore College
