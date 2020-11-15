See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD

Neurotology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurotology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkinson works at Idaho Ear Clinic in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Wilkinson
    13900 W Wainwright Dr Ste 102, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 373-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Meniere's Disease

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2020
    This review is long overdue. Here is my story and experience: I have had multiple ear surgeries over my lifetime with mixed results- until coming here. I researched current surgeons doing stapedectomy and tympanoplasty (eardrum surgery) and found Dr. Eric P. Wilkinson. The reviews were promising here and on other sites. With the encouragement of my wife, I decided to bite my lip and give it one more go. This would be the last, though, regardless of results. In November, 2019, Dr. Wilkinson did the stapedectomy procedure at the House Ear Clinic in Orange. It was an impeccable and painless experience. I never even needed any of the pain medicine after. While the hearing was intermittent at first, this was only the packing moving around that holds the prothesis in place. Some of the packing shifted temporarily up against my eardrum five or six weeks in and made it muffle the drum completely for a while before dissolving. Given past results from elsewhere, I was prepared to accept that
    Mike K — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD
    About Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1114906013
    Education & Certifications

    • House Ear Clinic
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    • Arizona State University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkinson works at Idaho Ear Clinic in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Wilkinson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

