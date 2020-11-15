Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD
Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurotology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Eric Wilkinson13900 W Wainwright Dr Ste 102, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 373-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurotology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- House Ear Clinic
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Arizona State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
