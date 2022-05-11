Dr. Eric Wieser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wieser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Wieser, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Locations
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
AOA Orthopedic Specialists2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 375-5200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Wieser and staff are extremely experienced, professional caregivers. My back surgery relieved severe pain, frequent numbness in feet, legs, buttocks. I thank God for working through his hands and staff for outstanding results beyond my expectations. I highly recommend the Wieser team.
About Dr. Eric Wieser, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1497740518
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Trinity U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wieser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieser speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieser.
