Overview

Dr. Eric Wieser, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Wieser works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.