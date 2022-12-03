Overview

Dr. Eric Wielhouwer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Wielhouwer works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Grandville in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.