Overview

Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Whitman works at Atlantic Medical Group-Hematology Oncology in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.