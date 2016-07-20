Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Whitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Whitman works at
Locations
Atlantic Melanoma Center100 Madison Ave # 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Whitman and Mary worked very hard from day 1 . The Dr,Removed a huge tumor within days of my first visit, and within a few days was getting the results back as to what type of Melanoma i had, right away started with the right medicine, and never stopped while switching my medicine 3 times till i was 100% clean. I originally got diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in the Lymph Nodes back in 2011 i was cleaned of it from 2014 to 2016 . Now round 2. I'm ready for the fight, i trust my Dr 500%.
About Dr. Eric Whitman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Penn St U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitman has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.