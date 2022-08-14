Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Whitman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Whitman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine Urology - Martinsburg880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 105, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5757
-
2
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5757Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitman?
Dr. Whitman performed my vasectomy. I was very happy with him. I felt he was personable and professional. The procedure was quick and easy. During the procedure, he took the time to explain what he was doing, which I appreciated. He definitely helped put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Eric Whitman, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487851341
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitman works at
Dr. Whitman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.