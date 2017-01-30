Dr. Eric Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Weiss, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 507, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely meticulous in all he does. Thorough, kind, attentive, along with a huge reputation for excellence.
About Dr. Eric Weiss, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
