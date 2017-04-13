Overview

Dr. Eric Weinstein, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York (Buffalo) and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at South Denver Cardiology Associates in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.