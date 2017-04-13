Dr. Eric Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Weinstein, MD
Dr. Eric Weinstein, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York (Buffalo) and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates PC500 E Hampden Ave Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 778-6527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Office950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-6527
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had right-side carotid endarterectomy by Dr. Weinstein in November 2015. I had a wonderful experience and healing following surgery. I had to have a bovine patch as my carotid was small on that side. I have healed completely, have never had a single issue, and am off blood pressure medication since surgery, with normal BP. Could not recommend more highly, he is a very very skilled surgeon.
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427017615
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- State University of New York (Buffalo)
- Dickinson College
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
