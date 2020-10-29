Dr. Eric Wegener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wegener, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wegener, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Dr. Wegener works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgical Center of Ms Llcthe2550 Flowood Dr Ste 101, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (866) 939-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wegener?
I had surgery for arthritic bone spurs in my finger. Dr Wegener is a wonderful surgeon. He is personable, efficient, and friendly, and so is the staff. They called to check on me the next morning.
About Dr. Eric Wegener, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1578592226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wegener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wegener works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.