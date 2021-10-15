See All Nephrologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Wechsler works at Southern California Kidney Associates in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Wechsler MD
    1501 Superior Ave Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 287-8776
  2. 2
    Eric Wechsler MD
    17762 Beach Blvd Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 287-8776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wechsler?

    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Wechsler is great! He is very knowledgeable and it truly shows. He takes time to answer questions thoroughly and never rushed through any appointments. I highly recommend!
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wechsler to family and friends

    Dr. Wechsler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wechsler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659469526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wechsler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wechsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wechsler has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechsler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechsler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechsler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.