Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wechsler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Wechsler works at
Locations
-
1
Eric Wechsler MD1501 Superior Ave Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 287-8776
-
2
Eric Wechsler MD17762 Beach Blvd Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (949) 287-8776
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wechsler?
Dr. Wechsler is great! He is very knowledgeable and it truly shows. He takes time to answer questions thoroughly and never rushed through any appointments. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659469526
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai UCLA
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wechsler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wechsler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wechsler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wechsler works at
Dr. Wechsler has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wechsler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wechsler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wechsler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wechsler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wechsler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.