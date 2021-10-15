Overview

Dr. Eric Wechsler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Wechsler works at Southern California Kidney Associates in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.