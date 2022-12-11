Overview

Dr. Eric Waterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Waterman works at Modern Nose Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.