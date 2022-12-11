Dr. Eric Waterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Waterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Waterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Modern Nose Clinic12402 SE 38th St Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (503) 584-1174
Charles H. Caplan MD Inc. Ps.4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 230, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Watterman in Bellevue for a consult on a cosmetic rhinoplasty. He was thorough, patient, and answered all my questions. Scheduling was a breeze and his staff were polite and professional. The only hiccup was an incorrectly recorded email address for me that delayed getting the fee information for the procedure. (Could have been my less than stellar handwriting.) I’ve not yet scheduled the procedure, so I can’t speak to a surgical outcome.
About Dr. Eric Waterman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093872947
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med College
- Albany Med Coll
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
