Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Wasserman works at Eye Care Center Of Stamford in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Care Center of Stamford
    1275 Summer St Ste 200, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 978-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 27, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Wasserman for 6 years for regular eye exams with dilation, vision screening, and primary eye care. He's an excellent doctor who cares for his patients a lot. Very nice to talk with and answers questions thoroughly. I've experienced NO billing problems or difficulties with the front desk staff. Maybe there's been a change in the last 10 years. My experience has been great.
    Terry W. — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023016011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Sheets Eye Fdn
    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll Res Prog
    Internship
    • Danbury Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • Connecticut College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman works at Eye Care Center Of Stamford in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wasserman’s profile.

    Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

