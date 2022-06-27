Overview

Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Wasserman works at Eye Care Center Of Stamford in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.