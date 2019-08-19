Overview

Dr. Eric Ward, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus, South Georgia Medical Center, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at Valdosta Gastroenterology Associates LLC in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.