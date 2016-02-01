Overview

Dr. Eric Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WUHAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Canton Primary Care in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.