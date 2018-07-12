Overview

Dr. Eric Walter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Walter works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.