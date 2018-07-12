Dr. Eric Walter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Walter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Walter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Walter works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
2
Montefiore Westchester Square2475 Saint Raymonds Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 430-7345
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walter is the best. He is both an excellent diagnostician and practitioner. He follows up and is easy to deal with.
About Dr. Eric Walter, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, German
- 1063410470
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter works at
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walter speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
