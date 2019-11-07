See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Eric Walsh, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Walsh, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Walsh works at Ortho Rhode Island - Providence Office in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Attleboro, MA, Lincoln, RI, North Smithfield, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rhode Island - Providence
    285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics Ri Inc.
    588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Group Inc
    16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-4450
  4. 4
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 334-3700
  5. 5
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
  6. 6
    Physiotherapy Associates
    594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Dr Walsh is extremely knowledgeable, pleasant & takes his time answering your questions. I had hand/ wrist surgery with him today and I am very pleased. I recommend him highly. I am lucky to have found him.
    Lynne — Nov 07, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Walsh, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1366558496
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Medical College of Cornell University/Hospital for Special Surgery - Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • Brown University/Ri Hospital
    • Brown University Medical School
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    • HAMILTON COLLEGE
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

