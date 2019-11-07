Dr. Eric Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Walsh, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Locations
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Orthopedics Ri Inc.588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-2400
Orthopedic Group Inc16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4450
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-3700
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400
Physiotherapy Associates594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walsh is extremely knowledgeable, pleasant & takes his time answering your questions. I had hand/ wrist surgery with him today and I am very pleased. I recommend him highly. I am lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Eric Walsh, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1366558496
Education & Certifications
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University/Hospital for Special Surgery - Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- Brown University/Ri Hospital
- Brown University Medical School
- Dartmouth Medical School
- HAMILTON COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walsh speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
