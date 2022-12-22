Overview

Dr. Eric Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.