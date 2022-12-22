Dr. Eric Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte P.A.1918 Randolph Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 365-2073
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 250, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 841-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Gritman Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace was very thorough and explained the entire process. He had an excellent bedside manner and was very kind and polite.
About Dr. Eric Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780614529
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallace speaks Arabic.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
