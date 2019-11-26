Dr. Eric Waki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Waki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Waki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hosp Of Michigan
Dr. Waki works at
Locations
Fullerton Cardiovascular Med Group Inc.2240 N Harbor Blvd Ste 200, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 447-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Another great experience with Dr Waki and his office staff. It was easy to make an appointment, even with my new insurance, the wait was short, the staff was friendly and Dr Waki explained in depth so I left with all my questions answered.
About Dr. Eric Waki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hosp Of Michigan
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waki has seen patients for Ear Ache, Dysphagia and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Waki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.