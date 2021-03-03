Dr. Eric Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Wahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wahl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ryan Chelsea Clinton Community Health645 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 265-4500
-
2
Ryan Health Adair565 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 222-5221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahl?
I have now seen Dr. Wahl a few times for an annual and some other small procedure (such as a cervical biopsy )and he has been really communicative the entire way. He made sure to ask about and listen to my entire gynecological history ( I am now 36 years old and have dealt with pelvic pains for a while ) in addition to running tests which my previous gynecologist did not, so as to better serve me and diagnose my problem. Dr Wahl has given me his undivided attention and it’s wonderful to feel like someone actually cares. We all know how hard it is to find a physician who doesn’t rush you out the door! We discussed everything from healthy eating habits and using vitamin supplements(in addition to pharmaceuticals options) to treat my conditions, to my partner’s health so as to correctly diagnose and treat my condition. Ryan health Center is lucky to have him there.
About Dr. Eric Wahl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1275667875
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahl works at
Dr. Wahl has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahl speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.