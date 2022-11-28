Overview

Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Wagner works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.