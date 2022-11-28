See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Eric Wagner, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (154)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Wagner works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I’m 75 years quite healthy old woman. For several years I was struggling with the pain in my both shoulders. I was unable to perform numerous routing work without pain. No medication or physical therapy were helpful. I was advised by my family doctor to see Dr. Wagner in Emory Orthopaedics Center. After examination Dr. Wagner suggested a surgery to fix the rotating cuffs. After the first surgery on my left shoulder and 3-months rehabilitation my pain has been completely gone. Recently, in August of 2022, Dr Wagner has done the second surgery on my right shoulder. Now, I’m completely functional. I would like to add that Dr. Wagner is an extraordinary surgeon, and a charismatic person as well. It was a superb pleasure to see him. He has also helped to solve unpredicted problems with insurance, while not all physicians do this. His medical team is excellent. I appreciate very much his job and would recommend him if you have a shoulder, elbow and hand problems. Thank
    Tanya Gueletii — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Wagner, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    • 1619263241
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital-Externship
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    • University Of California-Davis
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

