Dr. Eric Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’m 75 years quite healthy old woman. For several years I was struggling with the pain in my both shoulders. I was unable to perform numerous routing work without pain. No medication or physical therapy were helpful. I was advised by my family doctor to see Dr. Wagner in Emory Orthopaedics Center. After examination Dr. Wagner suggested a surgery to fix the rotating cuffs. After the first surgery on my left shoulder and 3-months rehabilitation my pain has been completely gone. Recently, in August of 2022, Dr Wagner has done the second surgery on my right shoulder. Now, I’m completely functional. I would like to add that Dr. Wagner is an extraordinary surgeon, and a charismatic person as well. It was a superb pleasure to see him. He has also helped to solve unpredicted problems with insurance, while not all physicians do this. His medical team is excellent. I appreciate very much his job and would recommend him if you have a shoulder, elbow and hand problems. Thank
About Dr. Eric Wagner, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1619263241
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital-Externship
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University Of California-Davis
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.