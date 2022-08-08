Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
East End Eye Associates Llp329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2580
East End Eye937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vinoker has been my wife's Ophthalmologist for many years. When she discussed my AMD issues with the doctor, he set up an appointment right away to see me.(next day) I'm 79 years old and have been to many eye doctors but Dr. Vinokur is the most honest dr. I've ever met. I was scheduled for cataract surgery the following week with "another dr." who claimed he could improve my eyesight with surgery on my cataract. WHICH WAS NOT TRUE. Dr. Vinokur made a 3 way call to my Retina Dr.( Rosenblatt, another honest dr.) and they confirmed that cataract surgery WOULD NOT IMPROVE MY EYESIGHT. My issue is a damaged retina and there is no surgery at this time to improve my eyesight. I will continue to go to Dr. Vinokur because he takes a lot of time and care to help me.
About Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801838701
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinokur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinokur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinokur has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinokur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinokur speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinokur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinokur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.