Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vinokur works at Northwell Health Eye Institute in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East End Eye Associates Llp
    329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-2580
    East End Eye
    937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 369-0777

Stye
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Stye
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Vinoker has been my wife's Ophthalmologist for many years. When she discussed my AMD issues with the doctor, he set up an appointment right away to see me.(next day) I'm 79 years old and have been to many eye doctors but Dr. Vinokur is the most honest dr. I've ever met. I was scheduled for cataract surgery the following week with "another dr." who claimed he could improve my eyesight with surgery on my cataract. WHICH WAS NOT TRUE. Dr. Vinokur made a 3 way call to my Retina Dr.( Rosenblatt, another honest dr.) and they confirmed that cataract surgery WOULD NOT IMPROVE MY EYESIGHT. My issue is a damaged retina and there is no surgery at this time to improve my eyesight. I will continue to go to Dr. Vinokur because he takes a lot of time and care to help me.
    Michael Estock — Aug 08, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1801838701
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Eric Vinokur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinokur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinokur has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinokur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinokur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinokur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

