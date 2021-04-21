Dr. Vernier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Vernier, MD
Dr. Eric Vernier, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5129 S Lakeland Dr Ste 1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 232-4323
- 2 292 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (863) 232-4323
Lakeland Regional Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 232-4323Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am satisfied with this office. They can be a bit hard to get in touch with but one employee Erika Lugo has always been incredible. She is efficient, very friendly and always does what she says she is going to do. Very Very helpful.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Vernier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vernier has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernier.
