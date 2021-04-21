See All Pediatric Neurologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Eric Vernier, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Eric Vernier, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5129 S Lakeland Dr Ste 1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 232-4323
  2. 2
    292 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 232-4323
  3. 3
    Lakeland Regional Medical Center
    1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 232-4323
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 21, 2021
    I am satisfied with this office. They can be a bit hard to get in touch with but one employee Erika Lugo has always been incredible. She is efficient, very friendly and always does what she says she is going to do. Very Very helpful.
    Molly H — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Vernier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174755110
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vernier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vernier has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

