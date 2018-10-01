Dr. Eric Venegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Venegas, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Venegas works at
Locations
Eric Venegas MD5007 Portico Way, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 570-1113
Permian Emergency Management2200 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 685-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Venegas has been wonderful to me. Had to have a Marsupialization surgery and he was great, the surgery went great and healing well. The nurses at the facility are wonderful as well. The only issue I have is with the insurance and billing aspect. Hoping to get it resolved soon. Otherwise everyone is really nice. Recommend them 100%
About Dr. Eric Venegas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760485502
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venegas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.