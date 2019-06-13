Dr. Valladares has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Valladares, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Valladares, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Valladares works at
Locations
Npmc LLC2660 Sw 3rd St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 631-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot describe how grateful I am for you. Thank you for taking such great care of me. You have a special gift as a surgeon and as a person. Thank you for giving me my life back. You are one of a kind! My experience has been the best, from your team Karen, Sheena and Anay to you. I am so glad I choose you all. Thank you ??
About Dr. Eric Valladares, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114990983
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valladares accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valladares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valladares speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Valladares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valladares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valladares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valladares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.