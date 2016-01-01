Overview

Dr. Eric Uyguanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Uyguanco works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.