Neurology
4.5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Eric Uhrik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Uhrik works at LEV SIMKHAYEV MD in East Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lev Simkhayev MD PC
    758 State Route 18 Ste 103A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 940-0901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Evoked Potential Test

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Wada Test
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Dr. Uhrik is the best! He is very thorough and knowledgeable. He is compassionate and takes his time to explain everything to the patient and family. Always goes above and beyond and has xcellent bedside manners. As a nurse, he always treats us with the respect we deserve for taking care of his patients. He never acts bothered when we call him for orders no matter the time of the night. We need more people like him in the world!
    About Dr. Eric Uhrik, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942330998
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uhrik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uhrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uhrik works at LEV SIMKHAYEV MD in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Uhrik’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhrik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhrik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

