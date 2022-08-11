See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Trathen works at Eric S Trathen, DPM in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric S Trathen Dpm Inc
    12630 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 689-1235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Called yesterday, spoke to Samantha - lovely and helpful - obtained an appointment today...the next DAY!!! What a nice experience. The staff, as others noted, are delightful. Doc was wonderful, caring, interested, knowledgable, to the point and just a nice guy. He was as anxious as I was for me to be able to do the somewhat strenuous activities I like to do. We reviewed the X-Rays together so I understood exactly what was going on and he made treatment suggestions that made sense and were minimally intrusive, logical and allow me to do what makes me happy....and this experience did just that... I would and will recommend this practice to my family and friends - and to you dear reader!
    Walt — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093963449
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Miami VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Trathen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trathen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trathen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trathen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trathen works at Eric S Trathen, DPM in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trathen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trathen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trathen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trathen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trathen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

