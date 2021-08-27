Dr. Eric Thorpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Thorpe, MD
Dr. Eric Thorpe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-5120Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.