Overview

Dr. Eric Thorpe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Thorpe works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.