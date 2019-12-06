Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
SGMC Podiatry2418 N Oak St Ste B2, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 433-1905
Southern Podiatry Group820 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 382-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is the best! He has a wonderful bedside manner and truly cares for his patients! I am very happy with the results of my foot surgery.
About Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1306107313
Education & Certifications
- Ufshands Jacksonville
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.