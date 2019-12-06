Overview

Dr. Eric Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at SGMC Podiatry in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.