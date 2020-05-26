Dr. Eric Thall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Thall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Thall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Thall works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Rockville Centre143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 1, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thall?
I have the utmost respect for Dr. Thall. He, in my opinion, is the most knowledgeable and more importantly helpful and responsive doctor I have ever gone to. He always called me back when I was being treated if I had a concern. Look no further if you need a Urologist. He is truly the best!!!
About Dr. Eric Thall, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1225029572
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thall works at
Dr. Thall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thall speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.