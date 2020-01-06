Dr. Eric Tepper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Tepper, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Tepper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX.
Dr. Tepper works at
Locations
-
1
Eric R. Tepper Dpm3143 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tepper?
He is wonderful. I would recommend him to everyone! His staff is great, as well!
About Dr. Eric Tepper, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1851300651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepper works at
Dr. Tepper speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.