Dr. Eric Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Rockford Urological Associates in Rockford, IL with other offices in Freeport, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.