Dr. Eric Taylor, MD
Dr. Eric Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - McAllen100 E Ridge Rd Ste B, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8736
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
I had been diagnosed with an abnormal heart rate by Dr. Eguia and he started me on medication that never did anything but make me feel worse. Appointment after appointment it was the same thing until I passed out one morning and was rushed to Rio grande regional hospital. Dr Taylor diagnosed did a special procedure and it turned out I needed a pacemaker! After the procedure his nurse explained everything in great detail at the hospital and was very informative. His office staff has been a delight and now I still need medication but not as much and I feel I have more energy. Thank you to dr. Taylor and Blanca for everything. Gracie is wonderful too
About Dr. Eric Taylor, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043216153
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- The John Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
