Dr. Eric Tabor, MD is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Tabor works at Northshore Dermatology Clinic in Slidell, LA with other offices in Picayune, MS, Madisonville, LA and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore Dermatology
    2780 Gause Blvd E Ste A, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 641-5198
    North Shore Dermatology
    6353 Highway 11 N, Picayune, MS 39466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 749-9500
    Spaluma
    393 Highway 21 Ste 550, Madisonville, LA 70447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 792-5959
    1606 S Magnolia St, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 340-4198

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Cellulitis
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Lipomas
Seborrheic Keratosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lice
Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Scabies
Shingles
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Oct 28, 2020
    I was greeted with a friendly staff that made me feel very comfortable. Dr. Tabor listened to my concerns and explained different options. He guided me to pick the best option for me. I’ve had great results from these treatments. I’ve used Dr. Tabor for years and plan to continue.
    Rosalie Wolfe — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Tabor, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588627244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Tabor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabor has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

