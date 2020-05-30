Dr. Eric Swisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Swisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Swisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swisher works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg C Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 685-1669
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swisher?
Very concerned and caring. Very easy to talk with. Even when delivering unpleasant news he conveyed compassion.
About Dr. Eric Swisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1720002868
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swisher works at
Dr. Swisher has seen patients for Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Swisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.