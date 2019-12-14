Dr. Eric Swanson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Swanson
Overview
Dr. Eric Swanson is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Swanson Ctr for Cosmetic Laser Surgy11413 Ash St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 663-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
First let me say I really like Dr. Swanson and his staff. They are kind and upbeat and very willing to answer questions. Dr. Swanson works so well with his staff and you can tell they function as a solid team. Second, with any surgery, but definitely cosmetic you have to have realistic expectations. I am very happy with the outcome of the procedures I had. Dr. Swanson also was very quick to address the one concern I had to make sure I am 100% happy. That speaks volumes. He cares most about the health of his patients but the happiness too. I love that. He listened to the subtle things I pointed out and gave me a solid plan to address them even though my initial result is great. Third, I work in healthcare and safety is paramount to me. The added steps he takes for infection control are not something I’ve seen done anywhere else including the hospital I work at. It made me feel so much safer. Also, his routine checks for vascular issues are so important and also not typically done.
About Dr. Eric Swanson
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396802898
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery, Scarborough General Hospital, Toronto, Canada
- University of Toronto
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.