Dr. Eric Swanson

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Eric Swanson is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Swanson works at Swanson Ctr for Cosmetic Laser Surgy in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swanson Ctr for Cosmetic Laser Surgy
    11413 Ash St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 663-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 14, 2019
    First let me say I really like Dr. Swanson and his staff. They are kind and upbeat and very willing to answer questions. Dr. Swanson works so well with his staff and you can tell they function as a solid team. Second, with any surgery, but definitely cosmetic you have to have realistic expectations. I am very happy with the outcome of the procedures I had. Dr. Swanson also was very quick to address the one concern I had to make sure I am 100% happy. That speaks volumes. He cares most about the health of his patients but the happiness too. I love that. He listened to the subtle things I pointed out and gave me a solid plan to address them even though my initial result is great. Third, I work in healthcare and safety is paramount to me. The added steps he takes for infection control are not something I’ve seen done anywhere else including the hospital I work at. It made me feel so much safer. Also, his routine checks for vascular issues are so important and also not typically done.
    MCAD — Dec 14, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Swanson

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396802898
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Surgery, Scarborough General Hospital, Toronto, Canada
    • University of Toronto
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
