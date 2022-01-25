Overview

Dr. Eric Sue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sue works at Eric R. Sue, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.