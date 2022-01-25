Dr. Eric Sue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sue, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Sue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Sue works at
Locations
-
1
Century City2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 556-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Eric Sue, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033421730
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Ceders-Sinai Med Ctr
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sue.
