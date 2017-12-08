Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Stuart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Stuart, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stuart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Alphonsus Specialty Services Inc.6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 200, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Family Medicine At Santa Fe Medical Center4801 Beckner Rd Ste 1600, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 303-5000
-
3
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
-
4
Spectrum Health Medical Group1845 Holton Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 885-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuart?
Dr.Steward is One of the best Cardiologist in this area. We are very lucky in Muskegon to have such Great Heart Doctors. Very soon we will have a Hospital to match These Great Doctor's that saved my life.
About Dr. Eric Stuart, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447244819
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stuart speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.