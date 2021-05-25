Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Strauss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Camden, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Strauss is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Eric Strauss, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Male
- 1912093428
Education & Certifications
- Joseph H Boyes Hand Fellowship
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Camden
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strauss speaks Greek and Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
