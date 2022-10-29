Overview

Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Strauss works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.